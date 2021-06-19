Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,647 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $50,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.