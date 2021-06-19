Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,229 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5,705.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

