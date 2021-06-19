Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,508 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sysco worth $57,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 5,587.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

