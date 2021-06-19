Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.11% of RBC Bearings worth $54,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $35,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $7,695,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,121,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,484. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

