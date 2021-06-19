Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $33.98 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

