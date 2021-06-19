Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of HEICO worth $46,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $137.92 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

