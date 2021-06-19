Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,582 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Analog Devices by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.