Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,042 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,042 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Under Armour worth $52,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

