Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,930 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $32,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NEM stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

