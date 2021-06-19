Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,077 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $52,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $449.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

