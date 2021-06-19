Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.