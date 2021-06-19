Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

BBY opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

