Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

