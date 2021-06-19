Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $196,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $52,256,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Vale stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.