Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

