Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $922.50 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

