Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

