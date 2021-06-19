Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.06 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

