Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 245.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

