Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 183.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after buying an additional 143,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

