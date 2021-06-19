Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,499 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

