Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

