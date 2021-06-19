Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

