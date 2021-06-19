Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 927,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

