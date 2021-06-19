Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Waste Management by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

