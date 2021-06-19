Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

