Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $367.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.56. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

