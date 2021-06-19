Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.