Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 33,357 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,766 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

