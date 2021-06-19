Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 395 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $379.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.