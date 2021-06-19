Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

