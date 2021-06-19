Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,686 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 538.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

