Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,558 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $15,994,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8,100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 94.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 629,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 274.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

