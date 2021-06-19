Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 21,629 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 156.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8,807.9% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

