Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 28,047 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

