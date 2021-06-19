Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 33,012 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,012 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.67 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

