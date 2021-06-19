Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,631 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Ball worth $78,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

