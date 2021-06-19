Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 274,781 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of The Progressive worth $81,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

