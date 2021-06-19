Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Marriott International worth $73,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

