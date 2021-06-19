Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of The Kroger worth $75,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

