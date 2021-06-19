Bank of Montreal Can Has $77.97 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $77,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

