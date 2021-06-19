Bank of Montreal Can Has $86.51 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $86,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $285.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.84. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

