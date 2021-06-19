Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,710 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of AON worth $70,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON opened at $230.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

