Bank of Montreal Can Sells 35,216 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

