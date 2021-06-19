Bank of Montreal Can Sells 382,188 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.59% of The Western Union worth $60,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

