Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of The Travelers Companies worth $76,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.