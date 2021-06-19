Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $86,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

