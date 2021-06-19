Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

