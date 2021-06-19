Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,253,054 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $599,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,054. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

