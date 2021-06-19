Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Biogen worth $609,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 152,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

